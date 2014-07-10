(Changes para 3 to show a Mubadala affiliate, not Mubadala, is
part of consortium)
DUBAI, July 10 United Arab Emirates' Tabreed
is heading a consortium that has acquired a concession
to provide district cooling services in Abu Dhabi worth 1.05
billion dirhams ($285.9 million), the firm said on Thursday.
The 30-year contract involves buying the existing district
cooling provider to Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and will be
funded through a combination of equity and a 20-year loan
provided by First Gulf Bank, Tabreed said in a
statement on Dubai's bourse.
Tabreed's consortium includes Mubadala Infrastructure
Partners, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund
Mubadala.
Mubadala holds a 14.3 percent stake in Tabreed, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)