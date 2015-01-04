DUBAI Jan 4 United Arab Emirates utility
Tabreed has raised a 2.6 billion dirham ($707.9
million) seven-year loan facility from three banks, two banking
sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
National Central Cooling Co., Tabreed's formal name, has
split the loan into two parts: 1.6 billion dirhams is a term
loan which will be repaid at the end of the loan's life, with
the rest structured as an amortising facility, which means
repayments will be made during the seven years.
The Dubai-listed firm will pay a margin of 1.4 percent on
the amortising part of the loan and 1.9 percent on the remaining
chunk, one of the sources said.
Tabreed, which has 67 district cooling plants across the
Gulf, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. The
sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not
authorised to speak to the media.
The loan was arranged by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
, First Gulf Bank and Mashreq, the
sources said, adding the funding was completed at the very end
of 2014.
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala holds a 13.4 percent
stake in Tabreed, with a further 19.9 percent owned by its
subsidiary General Investments FZE, according to bourse data.
Tabreed's share price fell 1.8 percent on its first day of
trading in 2015. It slumped by around 55 percent last year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French; Editing by
Susan Fenton)