Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBAI, April 28 District cooling firm Tabreed , partly owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala , posted a 22 percent increase in quarterly profit on Monday on the back of increase in its core chilled water business.
The Dubai-listed firm made a first-quarter net profit of 58.24 million dirhams ($15.86 million) compared with 47.84 million dirhams a year earlier.
Its core chilled water revenue increased by 3 percent to 208.2 million dirhams, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.