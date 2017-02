BANGKOK Oct 21 Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) , said on Friday it had raised its 2011 free cash flow target to about 20 billion baht ($647 million) due to its strong performance in the first nine months of this year

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor , added a net new 136,055 clients in the third quarter, bringing its subscriber base to 22.9 million at the end of September, it said in a statement.

The company reported a net profit of 3.07 billion baht, better than forecasts, due to strong growth in revenue and non-voice services. ($1 = 30.90 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)