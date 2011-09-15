Sept 15 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl :

* Expects 2011 revenue from non-voice services to rise at least 30 percent to reach 10 billion baht ($330 million), Senior Vice President Pakorn Pannachet told reporters

* Says strong growth is attributed to demand for data downloading, the launch of 3G services and popularity of smartphones

* Expects non-voice revenue to account for 17-18 percent of total revenue at the end of 2011, up from about 15 percent now ($1 = 30.30 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)