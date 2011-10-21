BANGKOK Oct 21 Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) , reported a surprise 0.4 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Friday despite higher marketing costs for its 3G launch and lower handset sales.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor , posted July-September net profit of 3.07 billion baht ($99.4 million), versus 3.06 billion a year earlier.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an 8 percent drop in net profit to 2.8 billion baht for the quarter, which is normally the low season for mobile usage.

TAC has about 30 percent of the Thai market, while bigger rival Advanced Info Service Pcl has about 50 percent.

Shares in TAC, valued at $5.7 billion, have outperformed the market in the last few months on expectations that the company would raise its dividend payout ratio.

The stock jumped 35 percent in the July-September quarter, outperforming a 12 percent fall in the broader market . ($1 = 30.90 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)