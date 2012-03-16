TAIPEI, March 16 Ta Chong Bank
said on Friday that private equity firm Carlyle Group
has yet to pick an investment bank to run the sale of its stake,
and no potential buyers have yet come forward.
Sources told Reuters last month that Carlyle has invited
investment banks to make pitches to win advisory roles for the
sale process, as it looks to exit the island's low-margin
financial sector.
Chairman Chien-Ping Chen told media on the sidelines of a
business event that neither the bank nor Carlyle have signed any
MOU with another financial institution. He added that there was
no interest yet from mainland Chinese banks in the stake.
Media reports in Taiwan have said that Fubon Financial
and Yuanta Financial are interested in
buying the stake, which is worth around $300 million.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)