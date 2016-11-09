(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Taco Bell will increase U.S. restaurant count to 8,000 by end of 2022, not 9,000. Company corrects Nov. 4 news release)

Nov 4 Taco Bell Corp, a unit of Yum Brands Inc , said on Friday it would increase the number of restaurants in the United States to 8,000 and create 100,000 jobs by the end of 2022, just four days after its parent completed the spinoff of its China unit.

Taco Bell, which currently operates about 7,000 units in the United States, had revenue of about $2 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)