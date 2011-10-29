ATLANTA Oct 28 A Taco Bell customer angry over too little meat on his extra large chalupas may have tried to set an Albany, Georgia, restaurant on fire, police said on Friday.

A police officer spotted a small fire burning in the drive-through of a Taco Bell early last Sunday, Albany police said.

The officer discovered a melted plastic container with liquid still burning inside, police said.

Earlier that morning, a male customer called the restaurant, complaining his chalupas did not have enough meat on them, according to police.

When a restaurant employee told him that the store was about to close and he would have to return the next day, he allegedly replied, "That's all right, I'll just come up there and redecorate the place."

The fire in the drive-through caused only minor damage to the building and there has not been an arrest, police said. (Reporting by By David Beasley; Editing by Greg McCune and Peter Cooney)