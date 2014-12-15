Dec 15 TAG Immobilien AG :
* Seizes additional selling opportunities on the Berlin
market
* As end of year approaches, has again seized market
opportunities by realising sales of residential properties in
Berlin totalling 76 million euros ($94.51 million)
* Total of 920 residential units were sold to local housing
associations for a book profit of about 6 million euros
* Transfer of risks and rewards of ownership has been agreed
for Dec. 31
