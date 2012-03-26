FRANKFURT, March 26 Hamburg-based real estate group TAG Immobilien is close to finalising a deal to buy 27,000 flats from state-owned bank BayernLB, Financial Times Deutschland said on Monday, without saying where it obtained the information.

TAG had said in February that it was seeking to buy the flats, bundled in the DKB Immobilien group, for 160 million euros ($212 million) and would also take on 800 million euros in debt.

To finance the deal TAG sold new shares earlier this month, giving it gross proceeds of 127 million euros. ($1=0.7540 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Greg Mahlich)