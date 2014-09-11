BERLIN, Sept 11 German real estate firm TAG Immobilien said chief executive Rolf Elgeti is stepping down from his post early and will move to a role on the supervisory board.

"Rolf Elgeti, CEO of TAG, regards his mission as completed and has therefore today requested to be released early from his duty as CEO with effect from 31 October 2014," TAG said in a statement on Thursday.

TAG said it supported Elgeti's move to the supervisory board and subsequent appointment as chairman, provided the move received shareholder backing.

Earlier this year, the real estate group said an external audit had cleared Elgeti of allegations of poor judgment in some of his business decisions.

The audit followed a report by a German weekly in 2013 that there had been a possible conflict of interest in some of Elgeti's property transactions and that the company had overpaid on other deals.

TAG also on Thursday announced an offer to buy back up to 13.1 million new shares at a price of between 8.35 and 9.35 euros ($10.80-$12.10) a share.

(1 US dollar = 0.7730 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)