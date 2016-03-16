FRANKFURT, March 16 German real estate company TAG Immobilien said on Wednesday it would sell up to 5 million existing shares, representing as much as 3.66 percent of its share capital.

The company said that the placement would start immediately and is expected to end before the stock market opens on Thursday.

TAG Immobilien said it plans to use the proceeds of the sale for general purposes as well as for property purchases. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Susan Fenton)