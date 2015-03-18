By Astrid Wendlandt
BASEL, Switzerland, March 18 Tag Heuer plans to
unveil a smartwatch on Thursday among a wave of partnerships
expected at the world's biggest watch fair this week as luxury
watchmakers fight back against Apple.
The Swiss watch brand, the biggest at French luxury group
LVMH, will announce it is teaming up with U.S. chip
maker Intel Corp to create a digital version of one of
its best-selling model, industry sources have said.
Tag Heuer is planning to launch next autumn a smartwatch
version of its Carrera watch that will offer many of the same
functions as the Apple watch such as geolocation, distance
walked and altitude.
The major difference is that the watch will be a digital
replica of the original Tag Heuer black Carrera, known for its
bulky, sporty allure, and will look like the original.
"People will have the impression that they are wearing a
normal watch," Tag Heuer Chief Executive Jean-Claude Biver told
Reuters in an interview at Baselworld, the industry's biggest
fair where retailers place their orders for the year.
Biver agreed with Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick
Hayek who said the smartwatch "would increase the cake" for the
industry as a whole.
"Apple will get young people used to wearing a watch and
later maybe they will want to buy themselves a real watch,"
Biver said.
The jury is still out on whether Apple's smartwatch will be
a major success once it hits the stores next month but Swiss
watch makers have been busy trying to come up with attractive
alternatives ahead of time.
Many analysts predict Apple's watch, to be priced from $349
to $17,000, will dent sales at several Swatch Group brands, such
as Tissot and Omega. JPMorgan estimates 33 percent of Swatch
Group's profit is exposed to Apple's watch threat.
Swatch Group has told analysts it will integrate near field
communication (NFC) into several of its watch brands, first
Swatch, then Tissot and Omega.
It said its competitive advantage would be longer battery
life than Apple's watch as its smartwatches, having more limited
capabilities, would require less energy. Apple watches must be
recharged every 18 hours, meaning they typically cannot be worn
overnight.
Tissot, which has long been making watches with touch
screens, on Wednesday unveiled its new connected T-Touch fitted
watch with a solar battery.
Makers of traditional mechanic watches such as Hermes
and family-owned Patek Philippe said there would
always be demand for the real thing.
Their argument is that the technology of smartwatches such
as that of Apple will be obsolete after a few years while luxury
watches could last centuries. They also pointed out that Apple's
watch needed an iPhone to be in close proximity to function
fully.
"When you are buy a Patek Philippe, you buy a timeless piece
of art," said Patek Philippe Chairman Thierry Stern. "It would
be as if you told people to no longer buy paintings but TV
screens projecting the image of a painting."
Stern also said he believed many consumers would prefer
wearing a traditional watch with a suit or a black tie, rather
than a smartwatch.
Both Patek Philippe sand Hermes said they had no plans to
market smartwatches.
"For the moment, Hermes is observing what is going on," said
Guillaume de Seynes, a managing director at Hermes. "We still do
not know how the smartwatch market will evolve."
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by David Evans)