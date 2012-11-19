BRIEF-Kenedix to buy back 12 mln shares for 5 bln yen
* Says it plans to buy back up to 12 million shares(4.8 percent stake) for no more than 5 billion yen
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 19 The sale of German TLG Immobilien's commercial property unit will likely be wrapped up by year-end, two sources told Reuters on Monday after TAG Immobilien said it would buy the residential arm of the state-owned firm.
"Talks are on a good path," said a financial source. A government source added that the sale of TLG's commercial properties had not yet been decided.
Separately the German finance ministry said the sale of TLG Immobilien was in its final phase and that the sale was expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
Earlier, TAG Immobilien said it would buy TLG Wohnen GmbH for 471 million euros ($598 million) including debt. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Alexander Huebner, writing by Annika Breidthardt)
* Said on Friday updates valuation of assets related to commercial centre Puerto Venecia to 498 million euros ($529 million), that is up 4.58 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus June 30, 2016
* Says to consider and decide allotment of warrants on preferential basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2l62Vtv Further company coverage: