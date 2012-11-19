BRIEF-Kenedix to buy back 12 mln shares for 5 bln yen
* Says it plans to buy back up to 12 million shares(4.8 percent stake) for no more than 5 billion yen
FRANKFURT Nov 19 German real estate group TAG Immobilien has agreed to buy state-owned TLG Wohnen GmbH for 471 million euros ($598 million) including debt, it said on Monday.
Financial sources have said that TAG and private equity investor Lone Star were the favourites to buy the portfolio of properties, which covers 12,000 flats in former East Germany and some commercial properties.
TAG also said it would carry out a capital increase of up to 30 million new shares. ($1 = 0.7871 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
* Said on Friday updates valuation of assets related to commercial centre Puerto Venecia to 498 million euros ($529 million), that is up 4.58 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus June 30, 2016
* Says to consider and decide allotment of warrants on preferential basis