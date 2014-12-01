BRIEF-Unite acquires property under development in Durham
Dec 1 TAG Immobilien AG
* Shareholders once again resolve authorisation to acquire own shares and elect rolf elgeti to supervisory board
* Another authorisation to acquire own shares to extent permitted, i.e. Up to 10% of share capital, was approved
* Mr elgeti was elected chairman of supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rik Scheerlinck, presently CEO of K&H Bank and Country CEO, hungary, will become a member of the Executive Committee and will succeed Luc Popelier as KBC Group CFO
