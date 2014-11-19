Nov 19 TagMaster AB

* Has been awarded an NRE (no recurring engineering) project contract from a signal system supplier within Rail

* Says the project is first phase in a larger work that can be extended with 2 more phases and potential product deliveries if client will be awarded total project