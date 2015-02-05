Feb 5 TagMaster AB :

* Q4 net sales 18.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.29 million) versus 13.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 2.0 million crowns versus 0.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net income 1.4 million crowns versus 0.1 million crowns year ago

* Says no dividend is proposed for FY 2014

* Says to support long term growth plans TagMaster continues to recruit new employees in especially technical development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2648 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)