ISTANBUL May 4 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TAI), which supplies F-16 warplanes and other military aircraft, plans to hold an initial public offering (IPO) in the last quarter of 2012 or the first quarter of 2013, general manager Muharrem Dortkasli told Reuters on Friday.

The firm plans to sell at least 20 percent of its shares in the IPO, he said, adding that the company valuation will be around "several billion dollars". Proceeds from the sale will be used for buyouts in Turkey, Europe or the U.S. or for taking part in international projects, Dortkasli said.

Ankara-based TAI was established to co-produce General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin's F-16 aircraft for the Turkish Air Force in 1984. TAI's current shareholders are the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the Undersecretariat for Defence and the Turkish Aeronautical Association. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Seda Sezer)