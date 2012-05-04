MOVES-JPMorgan Private Bank names new head of UK and Nordics markets
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
ISTANBUL May 4 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TAI), which supplies F-16 warplanes and other military aircraft, plans to hold an initial public offering (IPO) in the last quarter of 2012 or the first quarter of 2013, general manager Muharrem Dortkasli told Reuters on Friday.
The firm plans to sell at least 20 percent of its shares in the IPO, he said, adding that the company valuation will be around "several billion dollars". Proceeds from the sale will be used for buyouts in Turkey, Europe or the U.S. or for taking part in international projects, Dortkasli said.
Ankara-based TAI was established to co-produce General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin's F-16 aircraft for the Turkish Air Force in 1984. TAI's current shareholders are the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the Undersecretariat for Defence and the Turkish Aeronautical Association. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Seda Sezer)
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Warsaw stocks hits 18-month high, Prague highest since Dec 2015 * Czech stocks shrug off plan for higher tax for big companies (Adds Czech tax plan, forint rise) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equit
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.