BRIEF-HCA Holdings CEO Milton Johnson's FY 2016 compensation $21.3 mln vs $17.8 mln in FY 2015
Nov 6 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from November 7 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xitgRz
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xitgRz
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to changes in the Republican plan for Obamacare, conservative lawmakers said, as he stepped up his fight to win support for the bill ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives next week.