Jan 19 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 500 million yuan ($80.40 million) in private placement of shares to boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BsX1Vg ; bit.ly/1GiV2WB

($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi)