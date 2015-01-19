BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
Jan 19 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 500 million yuan ($80.40 million) in private placement of shares to boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BsX1Vg ; bit.ly/1GiV2WB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310