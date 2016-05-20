BRIEF-Novo Nordisk cuts 2017 sales, profit outlook in local currencies
* Says 2017 sales growth is expected to be in the range of a decline of 1 percent to a growth of 4 percent measured in local currencies
May 20 Guangdong Taicheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Hainan-based pharmacy subsidiary receives goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Hainan Food and Drug Administration
* Says the certificate issued to tablet, capsula and granulas manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until May 15, 2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PvQxTV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 2017 sales growth is expected to be in the range of a decline of 1 percent to a growth of 4 percent measured in local currencies
WELLINGTON, Feb 2 New Zealand's ruling centre-right National Party is heading into an election campaign plagued by questions over a decision to grant citizenship to Peter Thiel, a billionaire tech tycoon and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Says it completes establishment of unit in Brazil, named as Shofu Dental Brasil Comercio De Produtos Odontologicos Ltda, with unit SHOFU Dental Corporation, on Jan. 26