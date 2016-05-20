May 20 Guangdong Taicheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Hainan-based pharmacy subsidiary receives goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Hainan Food and Drug Administration

* Says the certificate issued to tablet, capsula and granulas manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until May 15, 2021

