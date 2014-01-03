FRANKFURT Jan 3 German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said it was buying a 5 percent stake in Taiwanese futures exchange TAIFEX for $47 million from Yuanta Financial Holdings Co Ltd.

From May, Deutsche Boerse's derivatives business Eurex and TAIFEX plan to list daily futures based on futures and options on the Taiwanese blue-chip index TAIEX, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Friday, adding the parties were also in very constructive talks on further joint projects. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)