FRANKFURT Jan 3 German stock exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse said it was buying a 5 percent stake
in Taiwanese futures exchange TAIFEX for $47 million from Yuanta
Financial Holdings Co Ltd.
From May, Deutsche Boerse's derivatives business Eurex and
TAIFEX plan to list daily futures based on futures and options
on the Taiwanese blue-chip index TAIEX, Deutsche Boerse said in
a statement on Friday, adding the parties were also in very
constructive talks on further joint projects.
