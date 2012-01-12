HONG KONG Jan 7 China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd said on Thursday that it will post a "substantially lower" operating profit for 2011, due largely to loss at its reinsurance arm.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said its wholly-owned reinsurance unit would report an estimated after-tax loss of HK$94 million for last year due to claims related to natural disasters, including recent floods in Thailand.

The reinsurance arm posted a net profit of HK$373 million for 2010, it said.

Taiping also said it would book lower investment income for 2011 because of stock market declines in Hong Kong and mainland China. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)