BUZZ-S&P 500: This time, March may mark the high
** On the 8-year anniversary of the 2009 financial crisis low, S&P 500 sitting just shy of major channel resistance from that period, raising the risk that, this time, March may see the index peak
TAIPEI Feb 20 The board of Taishin Financial will seek support from the finance ministry for a merger with Changhwa Bank, Taishin said on Wednesday.
It said Changhwa Bank would be the surviving entity, a change from the original plan discussed in 2005. The finance ministry is Changhwa's second largest shareholder.
Shares of Taishin Financial and Changhwa Bank surged to their highest since 2011 on Wednesday after a newspaper reported that a merger between Taishin and its bigger rival could go through after having been stalled for more than six years.
Taishin paid T$36.6 billion ($1.24 billion) to become Changhwa's biggest shareholder in 2005. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Faith Hung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announced the appointment of Brett Hemsley as Global Analytical Head. Mr. Hemsley will oversee ratings and research for all sectors including: Corporate Finance; Financial Institutions; Structured Finance & Covered Bonds; Sovereigns; Infrastructure and Project Finance; and Public Finance. He will report to Ian Linnell, President of Fitch Ratings, and will relocate to New York fr
MUMBAI, March 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's Maharashtra state has suspended a former head of a Muslim organisation in charge of land endowments, amid growing concern that "waqf" land and property set aside for religious or charitable use is being illegally sold on to developers.