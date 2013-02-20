(Adds Taishin comment on merger with Changhwa, updates share
prices)
TAIPEI Feb 20 The board of Taishin Financial
will seek support from the finance ministry for a
merger with Changhwa Bank, Taishin said on Wednesday.
It said Changhwa Bank would be the surviving entity, a
change from the original plan discussed in 2005. The finance
ministry is Changhwa's second largest shareholder.
"We talked to the finance ministry before the Chinese new
year; we will continue to communicate with the ministry,"
Taishin President Joseph Jao told reporters.
Shares of Taishin Financial and Changhwa Bank surged to
their highest since August 2011 on Wednesday after the
Commerical Times reported that a revised merger plan would be
discussed as soon as later in the day. The deal has been stalled
for more than six years.
Taishin paid T$36.6 billion ($1.24 billion) to become
Changhwa's biggest shareholder in 2005.
Taishin has faced public opposition over merging with
state-run Changhwa on concern that the stake of Changhwa was
sold to Taishin below fair prices. Global private equity fund
Newbridge Capital cut its stake in Taishin last year in
part because it was disappointed the merger could not succeed.
If completed, the merger would make the new entity Taiwan's
third-biggest bank by assets, with T$2.72 trillion ($92.2
billion).
Shares of Taishin and Changhwa closed up 3.7 percent and 3.6
percent, respectively. The broader market climbed 0.9
percent.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)