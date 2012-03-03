BRIEF-OCBC CEO says cautious on new loan origination
* Stress situation in oil and gas sector is expected to continue
TAIPEI, March 3 Nomura Holdings and billionaire investor George Soros have cut their stakes in Taishin Financial to about 1 percent each from about 3 percent last year, marking the latest exodus by foreign investors from Taiwan's over-banked market.
"Soros thought that Taishin's problem is an indication of Taiwan's problems," said Welch Lin, chief financial officer of Taishin.
"The industry is over-banked. The spread is the second-lowest in Asia after Japan. There needs to be consolidation," Lin told reporters on the sidelines of a business event.
A crowded market and limited access to the huge China market have weighed on Taiwan banks. Their return on assets in 2011 was 0.53 percent, the lowest among banks in Asia excluding Japan, according to Fitch Ratings in Taiwan.
Private equity fund Newbridge Capital cut its stake in Taishin to 6.55 percent in December from 14.82 percent, including selling a 3.45 percent part to Cathay Financial , Taiwan's largest financial holding firm, for $155 million.
Newbridge sold the remaining 3.1 percent stake to a group of investors led by Taishin's chairman, Lin said.
Carlyle Group has begun the process of selling its stake in Taiwan's Ta Chong Bank Ltd, and smaller rival Longreach has started a similar process to sell its stake in EnTie Bank, sources have said. (Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon, BB-/Stable) USD250m 5% senior unsecured notes due in 2024 a final rating of 'BB-'. The notes will be issued by Pakuwon's wholly owned subsidiary Pakuwon Prima Pte Ltd, and guaranteed by Pakuwon and certain subsidiaries. Pakuwon intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed notes to redeem its existi
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Donald Trump swore in former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, putting him to work on tax reform, financial de-regulation and economic diplomacy efforts.