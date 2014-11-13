TAIPEI Nov 13 Taishin Financial Holdings , one-third owned by foreign investors, said it could face a more than T$10 billion ($333 million) paper loss this year from a dispute with Taiwan's finance ministry over the ownership of Changhwa Bank.

Taishin is the biggest shareholder in Changhwa bank, with a 22.5 percent stake. The finance ministry is the second largest shareholder, but has been pressing Taishin to cut its stake or reduce its seats on Changhwa's board as part of its efforts to take control of the bank.

Taishin's foreign investors include investment firms Blackrock, Vanguard and Norges Bank.

"If the board seats (on Changhwa bank) we can get are less than half of the total, we would have an instant paper loss of over T$10 billion," Taishin President Joseph Jao told Reuters. "Some of our foreign shareholders may sell their holding in Taishin because of the dispute."

Earlier, Finance minister Chang Sheng-ford told reporters he is getting ready to "stage a war" against Taishin if negotiations over Changhwa are not "fruitful".