* Taishin may see T$10 bln paper loss if Chang Hwa control lost-exec

* Govt wants control again of Chang Hwa, which is profitable now

* Chang Hwa board elections due later this month (Adds comments from executive, analyst)

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Nov 13 Taiwan's Taishin Financial Holdings warned it could face a paper loss of more than T$10 billion ($333 million) this year if it cedes control of lender Chang Hwa to the government in upcoming voting.

Taishin is the top shareholder in mid-sized bank Chang Hwa, with a 22.5 percent stake. The finance ministry, the second largest shareholder, wants to reassume control of the lender, whose profits have been steadily rising, and has been pressing Taishin in talks this year to cut its stake or reduce its seats on Chang Hwa's board.

Chang Hwa will have its board elections later this month. The elections are held every three years and could determine who will control the bank.

"If the board seats (on Chang Hwa bank) we can get are less than half of the total, we would have an instant paper loss of over T$10 billion," Taishin President Joseph Jao told Reuters. "Some of our foreign shareholders may sell their holding in Taishin because of the dispute."

Jao based his estimate on Chang Hwa's contribution to Taishin's earnings.

Foreign investors own one-third of Taishin's shares. They include investment firms BlackRock Inc, Vanguard and Norges Bank, among others.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford told reporters he is getting ready to "stage a war" against Taishin if negotiations over Chang Hwa are not "fruitful".

CHANG HWA'S FINANCIALS IMPROVE

Taishin paid $1.2 billion to the Taiwanese government for the stake in Chang Hwa in 2005, outbidding Temasek Holdings and bigger rivals Mega Financial and Fubon Financial.

Chang Hwa returned to profit in 2006 and its financials have improved since then, with the non-performing loan ratio down to around 1 percent recently from 7.7 percent in 2005, said Taishin's chief financial officer Welsh Lin.

In this year's first 10 months, Chang Hwa posted a net profit of T$9.764 billion. Some T$2 billion of Taishin's T$12.9 billion net profit in the first three quarters were contributed by Chang Hwa.

Chang Hwa's turnaround thrust Taishin into the limelight, helping attract investors such as Texas Pacific Group, Nomura Holdings and billionaire investor George Soros to the financial services company. The three are no longer investors in Taishin, Lin said.

Some analysts were conservative about Taishin's outlook.

"I've advised our clients to stay away from Taishin shares due to the uncertainty over Chang Hwa," said analyst Jerry Yang of Nomura Securities in Taipei. (Additional reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)