TAIPEI Aug 11 Taishin Financial , which counts private equity firm Newbridge Capital as a major investor, said on Thursday its president Lin Keh-hsiao had fallen off a mountain and could not be reached.

He was hiking when the accident happened last night, said a company official. No other details were immediately available.

Shares of Taishin were down 1.1 percent in late trading, trailing the broader market's 0.19 percent slide. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)