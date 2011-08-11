Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Feb 9
ZURICH, Feb 9 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
TAIPEI Aug 11 Taishin Financial , which counts private equity firm Newbridge Capital as a major investor, said on Thursday its president Lin Keh-hsiao had fallen off a mountain and could not be reached.
He was hiking when the accident happened last night, said a company official. No other details were immediately available.
Shares of Taishin were down 1.1 percent in late trading, trailing the broader market's 0.19 percent slide. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
ZURICH, Feb 9 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)