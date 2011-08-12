TAIPEI Aug 12 Taishin Financial said on Friday its president, Lin Keh-hsiao, had died in a fall while hiking at a mountain in Taiwan.

A company official said that a rescue crew had confirmed that they had found Lin's body, adding that Taishin would issue a statement later.

Share of Taishin -- which counts private equity firm Newbridge Capital and billionaire investor George Soros as major investors, -- ended flat on Friday, beating the broader market's 1.06 percent slide. (Reporting by Faith Hung)