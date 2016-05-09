May 9 Taiwan Acceptance :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$1,269,932,751 in total on Aug. 26 for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 27

* Says last date before book closure July 28 with book closure period from July 29 to Aug. 2

* Says record date Aug. 2

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yCqp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )