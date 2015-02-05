By Yimou Lee and Siva Govindasamy
| HONG KONG/SINGAPORE
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Feb 5 Taiwan's aviation
regulator on Thursday ordered all operators of ATR planes in the
country to conduct "special checks" on their aircraft, a day
after a TransAsia Airways plane crashed and killed at
least 31 people.
The checks will focus on the engines, fuel control system,
propellor systems, and spark plugs and ignition connectors in
the turboprop planes, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA)
said in a statement.
A grounding of Taiwan's 22 ATR aircraft was not ordered
despite the incident, the second fatal crash involving a
TransAsia plane in seven months.
Twelve people were still missing after the crash of
TransAsia Flight GE235, which was carrying 58 passengers and
crew.
The plane was on its third flight of the day and there were
no records of any malfunction in the previous two flights, the
CAA statement said.
An air traffic control recording on liveatc.net showed that
the last communication from one of the aircraft's pilots was
"Mayday Mayday engine flameout".
A flameout occurs when the fuel supply to the engine is
interrupted or when there is faulty combustion, resulting in an
engine failure. Twin-engined aircraft, however, are usually able
to keep flying even when one engine has failed.
The plane was powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW127 engines.
Pratt & Whitney is part of United Technologies.
Macau's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement the
plane's engines had been replaced at Macau Airport on April 19
last year, during its delivery flight, "due to engine-related
technical issues".
TransAsia has 10 remaining ATR turboprop aircraft, a
combination of 72-500s and 72-600s. Its aircraft that completed
the checks resumed operations on Thursday, the CAA said.
Uni Air, a subsidiary of EVA Airways Corp,
operates 12 ATR 72-600s.
"We are conducting the checks, but we have not grounded the
aircraft," an EVA Air spokeswoman said.
China Airlines, Taiwan's largest carrier, does not
operate ATR planes.
ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and Alenia
Aermacchi, a subsidiary of Italy's Finmeccanica.
France, where the aircraft was designed and built, and
Canada, where the engines are manufactured, will both be
involved in the investigation, which will be led by Taiwan's
Aviation Safety Council.
(Editing by Paul Tait)