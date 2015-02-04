(Refiles to correct typographical error, paragraph 2)
By Faith Hung and Michael Gold
TAIPEI Feb 4 At least nine people were killed
and dozens were unaccounted for after a Taiwanese TransAsia
Airways plane with 58 passengers and crew on board
crash-landed in a Taipei river on Wednesday, officials and
domestic media said.
Dramatic pictures taken by a motorist and posted on Twitter
showed the plane cartwheeling over a motorway close to the
airport soon after the turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft took off.
Television footage showed passengers wearing life jackets
wading and swimming clear of the river.
Emergency rescue officials in inflatable boats crowded
around the partially submerged fuselage, lying on its side in
the river, trying to help those on board.
The civilian aeronautic authority said soon after the crash
that two people had been killed. Taiwanese television later
reported the death toll had risen to nine.
The aeronautics authority reported 16 people had been
rescued, meaning as many as 33 people were still missing.
Other Taiwanese government authorities said the plane was
carrying 58 passengers and crew, including 31 tourists from
mainland China.
The weather appeared to be clear when the plane took off.
Television pictures also showed some damage to a bridge next to
the river, with small pieces of the aircraft scattered along the
road.
The crash-landing is the latest in a string of mishaps to
hit Asian carriers in the past 12 months. An AirAsia
jet bound for Singapore crashed soon after taking off from the
Indonesian city of Surabaya on Dec. 28, killing all 162 people
on board.
Also last year, a Malaysia Airlines jet
disappeared and one of its sister planes was downed over Ukraine
with a combined loss of 539 lives.
TransAsia is Taiwan's third-largest carrier. One of its ATR
72-500 planes crashed while trying to land at Penghu Island last
year, killing 48 of the 58 passengers and crew on board.
The plane involved in Wednesday's mishap was among the first
of the ATR 72-600s, the latest variant of the turboprop
aircraft, that TransAsia received in 2014.
They are among an order of eight placed by TransAsia in 2012.
The aircraft have 72 seats each. The planes are mainly used to
connect Taiwan's capital, Taipei, to the island's smaller
cities.
The airline also operates Airbus A320 and A330 planes on
domestic and international services.
ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and Alenia
Aermacchi, a subsidiary of Italy's Finmeccanica.
