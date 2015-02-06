* Crew faced problem with right engine
* Pilots shut off left engine then restarted it
* Pilots 'tried to save plane until last minute'
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, Feb 6 The crew of a twin-propellor
TransAsia plane which crashed into a river in Taipei
killing 35 people had lost power in one engine but shut down and
restarted the other, investigators said on Friday.
The reason for the pilots' action was unclear but a combined
lack of thrust caused the almost-new turboprop ATR 72-600 to
stall soon after take-off, Aviation Safety Council officials
said after a preliminary study of 'black box' flight recorders.
The plane, which can fly on one engine, was carrying 58
passengers and crew when it lurched nose-up between buildings,
clipped an overpass and a taxi with one of its wings and then
crashed upside down into a shallow river on Wednesday. Fifteen
people survived.
The cockpit data and voice recorders showed that the plane
warned five times of stalling before the crash in the centre of
Taipei, according to findings by the council.
The right engine entered a state called "auto-feather", in
which it reduced thrust to the propeller, Thomas Wang, managing
director of the council, told a news briefing.
The flight crew then reduced power to the left engine,
turned it off and attempted to restart it, but it did not gain
enough thrust.
There was no word on what may have been going through the
pilots' minds or what the instruments may have been telling
them, but evidence presented so far will raise questions over
whether they accidentally cut the wrong engine.
"That happens, but it is rare," said Paul Hayes, safety
director at British aviation consultancy Ascend Flightglobal.
In 1989, a British Midlands Boeing 737 jet crashed in
central England after the crew shut down the wrong engine.
Investigators said unfamiliar vibration and noise contributed to
the so-called Kegworth disaster, in which 47 passengers died.
Taiwan said the TransAsia problems began shortly after the
turboprop aircraft left Taipei's downtown Songshan airport.
"The first engine experienced a problem 37 seconds after
take-off at 1,200 feet," Wang said.
He said the pilot had announced a "flameout", which can
occur when fuel supply to an engine is interrupted or when there
is faulty combustion, but that there had not been one according
to the data.
"The flight crew stepped on the accelerator of engine 2
(righthand side)... The engine was still operating, but neither
engine produced power."
PILOTS' EFFORT TO SAVE PLANE
The plane was powered by two PW127M engines made by Pratt &
Whitney, part of United Technologies.
A fuller report on the crash will be available in next 30
days, with a final one expected in the next three to six months.
For now, investigators cannot say exactly what caused the crash.
The pilot, 42-year-old Liao Chien-tsung, has been praised by
Taipei's mayor for steering the plane between apartment blocks
and commercial buildings before ditching the stalled aircraft in
a river. [ID:nL4N0VF1DX}
The bodies of Liao and his co-pilot were retrieved from the
cockpit, with their legs badly broken, investigators said.
"They were still trying to save this aircraft until the last
minute," media quoted unidentified prosecutors involved in the
crash investigation as saying.
Eight people are still missing. Aviation officials have said
they have not given up hope of finding them.
The plane was bound for the Taiwan island of Kinmen. Among
those on board were 31 tourists from China, mainly from the
southwestern city of Xiamen.
Taiwan's aviation regulator has ordered TransAsia and Uni
Air, a subsidiary of EVA Airways Corp, to conduct
engine and fuel system checks on the remaining 22 ATR aircraft
they still operate.
The crash was the latest in a string of Asian air disasters.
Indonesia has expanded its search for bodies of Indonesia
AirAsia Flight QZ8501 that crashed into the Java Sea
in December, killing all 162 people on board.
After a lull in search and recovery efforts, more bodies and
wreckage have been found in the past few days off the coast of
the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. A total of 96 bodies have
been found.
