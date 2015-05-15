HONG KONG May 15 Taiwan has ordered Alibaba's
online marketplace Taobao to withdraw from the island within six
months for violating investment rules required for a Chinese
company, Chinese and Taiwanese media said on Thursday.
Taobao has been fined T$240,000 ($7,860) and must withdraw
or transfer its holdings from its operation in Taiwan, China's
Xinhua news agency and Taiwan's Economic Daily News quoted the
island's investment commission as saying. Taobao and the
commission could not immediately be reached for comment.
The commission falls under the Ministry of Economic Affairs
and has authority to regulate Chinese investments in Taiwan.
In March, Taobao's parent, the online retailer Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, was itself ordered to leave the island
within six months and fined T$120,000 for a similar reason.
The Economic Daily News cited ministry official Emile Chang
for its report.
Chinese investments in Taiwan are regulated strictly because
Taiwan considers mainland China a political rival, even though
trade and economic ties have expanded markedly since the late
2000s.
China deems Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out
using force to take it back, particularly if the island makes a
move toward formal independence.
($1 = 30.5120 Taiwan dollars)
