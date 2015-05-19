BEIJING May 19 Alibaba Group Holding
is ready to apply to Taiwanese authorities if needed for the
relevant permit required to keep operating its online
marketplace Taobao in the island, a person at the Chinese
e-commerce firm familiar with the matter said.
Taipei said on Monday Alibaba had half a year to wind down
Taobao's operations on the island, after it failed to apply for
the permit required of a mainland Chinese company to do business
there. The government also levied a small fine.
"We're still discussing it with (Taiwan's) government, there
has been very good communication, so we are ready to file our
application if required by the authorities," the person said.
Alibaba's Taiwan unit of Taobao, an online bazaar similar to
eBay Inc where individuals sell goods to each other,
had registered on the island as a branch of Taobao in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)