BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
TAIPEI, June 5 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has put in another application to invest in Taiwan under rules for mainland-backed companies, a Taiwanese regulator said Friday.
Alibaba submitted its new application a month ago and it is currently being reviewed, Emile M.P. Chang, executive secretary for the Investment Commission under Taiwan's economics ministry, told Reuters.
The commission is responsible for reviewing foreign and Chinese investments into Taiwan. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management