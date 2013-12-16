TAIPEI Dec 16 Qualcomm Inc and other
clients of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE)
have started to consider shifting some of their
business elsewhere after the Taiwanese company's main plant was
accused of polluting a river, local media said on Monday.
Shares in ASE, the world's top chip packaging and testing
firm, slid 6.5 percent on Monday after the newspaper reports.
They have lost 14 percent since early last week when news about
the plant broke.
Local government officials have said they want to shut
company's main plant in southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung,
accusing the company of discharging water contaminated by heavy
metals into a river. Kaohsiung prosecutors have also said they
want to question ASE Chairman Jason Chang.
Qualcomm and MediaTek Inc have started looking at
shifting orders to ASE's smaller rivals such as Siliconware
Precision Industries Co Ltd and Amkor Technology Inc
, the Commercial Times and the Economic Daily newspapers
said, citing unidentified industry sources.
Qualcomm could not be reached for comment, while Mediatek
said they had no comment.
ASE said last week that its test results for the water from
the plant had differed from those of government officials as the
tests were taken at different times. The company has said it did
not falsify the test results.
Representatives for ASE officials were not immediately
available for comment on Monday.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)