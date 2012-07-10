(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
By Kane Wu and Sandra Tsui
HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - Taiwanese banks,
Asia's most active lender group, are expanding their presence
across the Taiwan Strait, with two of the island's major banks
opening mainland China branches in the past two weeks and
another one on the way.
Bank of Taiwan, Taiwan's biggest bank by assets in
2011, officially opened its Shanghai branch on Tuesday,
following Mega International Commercial Bank's
Suzhou branch opening on June 21. Meanwhile, sources said E Sun
Commercial Bank has also obtained approval from the China
Banking Regulatory Commission and will likely open a branch next
month in Dongguan, Guangdong province.
Previously, Chinatrust Commercial Bank
established its first mainland branch in late March. To date, 10
Taiwanese banks have acquired this status, and most of these are
now actively engaged in China syndicated loans.
Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Taiwan's second-biggest
bank by assets in 2011, was among the top five mandated
arrangers for non-Rmb China loans in the first half of 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC. The bank joined as mandated
lead arranger and bookrunner on CDB Leasing's US$300m three-year
loan signed in June, which saw six other Taiwanese banks among
the 12-bank lender group.
"We have to compete against foreign banks with a
long-established China presence," said Phoebe Li, senior vice
president, corporate finance department, at Chinatrust
Commercial Bank.
RMB BUSINESS SOON
According to CBRC regulations, China branches of Taiwanese
banks are only allowed to start Rmb business in their second
year of operation, after making a profit in the first year.
Reuters reported earlier that Hua Nan Commercial Bank
Shenzhen branch in May became the first Taiwanese
bank to acquire a Rmb licence from the CBRC, while Cathay United
Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, First
Commercial Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan and
Taiwan Cooperative Bank are expecting licence approvals this
year.
"Taiwanese companies in China rely on local financings,
which are mainly denominated in Rmb, so Rmb business is very
important for us," a China-based Taiwanese banker said.
"Rmb business is our priority now. This is a calling not
only from our headquarters in Taiwan and but also the overall
business environment," another banker said.
However, Taiwanese banks in the first year of holding a Rmb
licence can only do Rmb business for companies with direct
investment from Taiwan. It is not until the second year that
they can extend business ties to all non-Taiwanese firms in the
mainland.
And Taiwanese lenders say the client pool with direct
Taiwanese links is tiny, restricting their business growth.
MORE TO COME
Currently, Industrial Bank of Taiwan, Taiwan
Business Bank and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank
have all set up representative offices in the
mainland, waiting to be upgraded to branches after a year of
operation.
Bank SinoPac is particularly ambitious, planning
to set up a China entity instead of just a China branch. It
announced in May that it will apply for corporate capacity of
its representative office in Nanjing, Jiangsu province,
according to a Reuters report.
Meanwhile, some Taiwanese lenders are already eyeing second
mainland branches. Reuters reported earlier this year that Hua
Nan (which now has a Shenzhen branch) planned to open a Shanghai
branch, while Taiwan Cooperative Bank (which has a Suzhou
branch) hoped to open in Tianjin within this year.
"It is a good thing that all our peers have entered into
China. Each of us is too small in size, and China is too big for
us. We are never short of business opportunities, so we should
cooperate more and take bigger clients together," a China-based
banker said.
According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, Taiwanese banks took
up a more than 35% lender share of Asia US$ loans, by deal
count, in the second quarter of 2012.
(Editing by Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)