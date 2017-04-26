TAIPEI, April 26 Bank subsidiaries of Sinopac
Financial Holdings Co and China Development Financial
Holding Corp have applied for approval from Taipei
Exchange to issue their first green bonds, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Subsidiaries Bank SinoPac and KGI Bank have applied for the
approvals.
According to the sources who declined to be named, Taiwan's
banks are currently active players in seeking to issue the green
bonds. The two banks in this case will use the funds mainly to
make loans for green financing.
In a response to a query from Reuters, the Taipei Exchange
said two banks had applied for approval for green bond issuance,
but declined to provide more details.
The Taipei Exchange has launched new services for issuers
looking to sell green bonds, a part of the government's wider
push to help the green energy technology industry obtain medium
and long-term financing.
Both Bank Sinopac and KGI Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Sam Holmes)