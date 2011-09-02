TAIPEI, Sept 2 Taiwan's regulator has relaxed
rules on Taiwanese banks operating in mainland China to help
them further expand business and compete with mainland and
global financial institutions in the huge market.
Taiwan's financial sector, operating in a saturated market
at home, has got off to a slow start in doing business in China,
in part because of political concerns over the reciprocal
opening of Taiwan's financial sector to mainland institutions.
That has put Taiwan's banks behind both domestic mainland
firms and major global institutions in grabbing a share of the
mainland market. While many have MOUs and other ties with
Chinese firms, business activity and profits remain subdued.
In the latest change, the Financial Supervisory Commission
said it would scrap a rule that requires Taiwanese banks to
choose two of three options for investing in China -- setting up
branches, setting up subsidiaries, or investing in a Chinese
bank.
A source had told Reuters in August that this rule was
likely to be scrapped.
The banking sub-index outperformed the broader stock
market on Friday. In early trading the sector was down
0.1 percent compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the TAIEX.
For a list of Taiwan banks' ties with their Chinese
counterparts, see .
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)