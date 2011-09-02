TAIPEI, Sept 2 Taiwan's regulator has relaxed rules on Taiwanese banks operating in mainland China to help them further expand business and compete with mainland and global financial institutions in the huge market.

Taiwan's financial sector, operating in a saturated market at home, has got off to a slow start in doing business in China, in part because of political concerns over the reciprocal opening of Taiwan's financial sector to mainland institutions.

That has put Taiwan's banks behind both domestic mainland firms and major global institutions in grabbing a share of the mainland market. While many have MOUs and other ties with Chinese firms, business activity and profits remain subdued.

In the latest change, the Financial Supervisory Commission said it would scrap a rule that requires Taiwanese banks to choose two of three options for investing in China -- setting up branches, setting up subsidiaries, or investing in a Chinese bank.

A source had told Reuters in August that this rule was likely to be scrapped.

The banking sub-index outperformed the broader stock market on Friday. In early trading the sector was down 0.1 percent compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the TAIEX.

For a list of Taiwan banks' ties with their Chinese counterparts, see . (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)