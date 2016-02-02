TAIPEI Feb 2 Taiwan's financial regulator said
on Tuesday local banks have set aside enough provisions to cover
losses related to yuan target redemption forwards, a product
that recently put investors in the red following the Chinese
currency's decline.
The Financial Supervisory Commission is monitoring the
situation on a monthly basis, Austin Chan, director general of
the commission's banking bureau, told reporters at a news
briefing.
"We hope potential losses will be minimised," he said.
Target redemption forwards are a kind of currency derivative
that were mainly sold to small corporate customers.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sam
Holmes)