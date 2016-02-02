TAIPEI Feb 2 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Tuesday local banks have set aside enough provisions to cover losses related to yuan target redemption forwards, a product that recently put investors in the red following the Chinese currency's decline.

The Financial Supervisory Commission is monitoring the situation on a monthly basis, Austin Chan, director general of the commission's banking bureau, told reporters at a news briefing.

"We hope potential losses will be minimised," he said.

Target redemption forwards are a kind of currency derivative that were mainly sold to small corporate customers.

