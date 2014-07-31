UPDATE 5-Oil jumps off lows, IEA sees H1 deficit after OPEC cuts
* Crude price rally has stumbled on rising stockpiles (Updates prices after Brent climbs $1 on the day)
(Corrects to show blast in Kaohsiung, not Taipei)
Aug 1 An explosion caused by a gas leak in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung killed at least two people and injured more than 100 others, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported early on Friday.
The report said that before the explosion, smoke with a "gas-like smell" was seen coming out of drains in the streets. The blast caused big fires and overturned cars, it added.
The damage was spread across several streets of the city, Xinhua said.
(Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Alison Williams)
KIEV, March 15 Ukrainian coal producer DTEK Energy said on Wednesday pro-Russian separatists had seized control of its largest mines in rebel-held territory, as well as a power plant and power distribution business.
LONDON, March 15 Markets focused on what is expected to be a third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis later on Wednesday, while there was also relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.