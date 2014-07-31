(Corrects to show blast in Kaohsiung, not Taipei)

Aug 1 An explosion caused by a gas leak in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung killed at least two people and injured more than 100 others, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported early on Friday.

The report said that before the explosion, smoke with a "gas-like smell" was seen coming out of drains in the streets. The blast caused big fires and overturned cars, it added.

The damage was spread across several streets of the city, Xinhua said.

