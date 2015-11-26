TAIPEI Nov 26 International bond sales by
companies in Taiwan could rise 10 to 20 percent in 2016 from an
estimated $33 billion this year due to solid investor demand and
low costs, the president of the Taipei Exchange said on
Thursday.
The Taipei Exchange, where local and global bonds are
listed, also expects foreign and local firms to raise more money
in Taiwan, where local insurers are flooded with idle cash.
"When you issue bonds here, it's fast, cheap and demand is
strong," president and chief executive Lee Chi-Hsien told
Reuters on the sidelines of a business event.
Taiwan's financial regulators have made it a priority to
attract international corporate bond listings to increase the
capital markets' competitiveness globally.
The exchange also plans to sell sukuk in 2016, joining
regional rivals such as Hong Kong and Singapore, Lee said.
