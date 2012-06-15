TAIPEI, June 15 Taiwan's Taipower
w ill likely sell 10 percent less of the average amount of bonds
sold in recent years starting in 2013 as the state-owned power
utility plans to cut capital spending in the coming five years,
a source familiar with the company's plans said on Friday.
The size of yearly bond sales by the country's largest
issuer will drop to less than T$90 billion ($3.01 billion) from
an average of T$90-100 billion in the past few years, when the
company invested around T$150 billion a year in capital
spending, the source said.
Taipower plans to cut capital spending by an average of T$20
billion each year in the next five years.
But the source said that if electricity prices are not
raised as expected, the loss-making company may consider issuing
more corporate bonds to support other operational spending.
Taipower had planned to issue T$90-100 billion of unsecured
corporate bonds in 2012, similar to the $92.2 billion issued
last year. By so far this year, the company has issued a total
of T$33.25 billion of bonds in two sales.
($1 = 29.9465 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Ed
Lane)