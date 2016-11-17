(Adds details, background)

By Emily Chan

TAIPEI Nov 17 Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is asking local insurers to actively evaluate the possibility of buying long-term government bonds as slackening demand for debt undermines the state's spending plans, two people with direct knowledge of the request said on Thursday.

The FSC's move comes as Taiwan's bonds have sold off amid a global bonds rout in the wake of Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory last week.

According to the FSC's letter to insurance companies, seen by the two sources, demand for 30-year bonds from local insurers has softened this year, making it difficult for the government to meet budgeted long-term financing goals and bankroll infrastructure projects.

The sources, who said the FSC's request to insurers was subject to their capital allocation, spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter has yet to be made public.

The FSC's move comes before the government holds a 30-year bond auction next week. Yields of the bond prior to the auction rose to 1.915 percent on Thursday, from 1.725 percent on Wednesday.

FSC officials were not immediately available for comment.

Since Trump's upset win, markets have gravitated to the view his administration will usher in expansionary fiscal policies, sending U.S. Treasury yields spiking and prompting s scramble in global markets to hedge against rising inflation expectations. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)