By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan's central bank does not see risk of deflationary pressures even though consumer prices have fallen for eight months in a row, according to a report seen by Reuters on Monday.
In the report, which the central bank has prepared for a legislative session on Tuesday, it also said that "dynamic stability" in the exchange rate was important to Taiwan's economic development.
At a policy review later this week, Taiwan's central bank may cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2009, as a China-led global economic slowdown crimps demand for the island's tech gadgets and sends growth to a six-year low .
(Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung and J.R. Wu.)
