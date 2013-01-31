TAIPEI Jan 31 Taiwan's central bank chief Perng Fai-nan said that he wants to retire after 15 years in service, two lawmakers told the Unique TV station, as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

"The time has come....I want to retire to rest," the lawmakers, both with the Nationalist ruling party, quoted Perng as saying.

Nick-named the "forex killer" by currency dealers, Perng is best known for his tough stance against speculation and keeps an iron grip on Taiwan's exchange rate with the world's fourth largest foreign exchange reserves.

During his tenure, he has been named one of the world's top central bankers by Global Finance magazine for eight years and nominated as Central Banker of the Year in Asia by The Banker in 2009.

A central bank official said they had no comment. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)