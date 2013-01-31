TAIPEI Jan 31 Taiwan's central bank chief Perng
Fai-nan said that he wants to retire after 15 years in service,
two lawmakers told the Unique TV station, as part of a cabinet
reshuffle.
"The time has come....I want to retire to rest," the
lawmakers, both with the Nationalist ruling party, quoted Perng
as saying.
Nick-named the "forex killer" by currency dealers, Perng is
best known for his tough stance against speculation and keeps an
iron grip on Taiwan's exchange rate with the world's fourth
largest foreign exchange reserves.
During his tenure, he has been named one of the world's top
central bankers by Global Finance magazine for eight years and
nominated as Central Banker of the Year in Asia by The Banker in
2009.
A central bank official said they had no comment.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim
Coghill)